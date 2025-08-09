Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
IAF Chief Backs Pause On Operation Sindoor, Calls It 'Good Decision'


2025-08-09 09:00:36
IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal AP Singh supported the government's decision to pause Operation Sindoor, stressing that war should end once objectives are met. He revealed some urged continued strikes, but maintained that stopping at the right time was the wiser, national interest-driven choice.

