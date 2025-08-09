IAF Chief Backs Pause On Operation Sindoor, Calls It 'Good Decision'

IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal AP Singh supported the government's decision to pause Operation Sindoor, stressing that war should end once objectives are met. He revealed some urged continued strikes, but maintained that stopping at the right time was the wiser, national interest-driven choice.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.