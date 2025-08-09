PM Modi Celebrates Raksha Bandhan With Little School Kids

Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked Raksha Bandhan at his residence, 7 Lok Kalyan Marg, with school girls and members of the Brahma Kumaris. Children tied rakhis, offered sweets, and shared hugs, while the PM expressed gratitude to Nari Shakti for their trust and affection.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.