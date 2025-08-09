Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

PM Modi Celebrates Raksha Bandhan With Little School Kids


2025-08-09 09:00:36
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked Raksha Bandhan at his residence, 7 Lok Kalyan Marg, with school girls and members of the Brahma Kumaris. Children tied rakhis, offered sweets, and shared hugs, while the PM expressed gratitude to Nari Shakti for their trust and affection.

MENAFN09082025007385015968ID1109906566

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search