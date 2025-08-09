Pak DGMO's Threat Call To India During Op Sindoor Revealed

For the first time, details have emerged of a tense call during Operation Sindoor where Pakistan's DGMO told his Indian counterpart, 'Aapne maara' (You attacked). The conversation highlights the high-stakes atmosphere before the eventual ceasefire between the two nations.

