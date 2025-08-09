Egypt: President El-Sisi Meets Turkish Minister Of Foreign Affairs

Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye, Hakan Fidan. The meeting was attended by Minister of Foreign Affairs, Emigration and Egyptian Expatriates, Dr. Badr Abdel-Atty.

Spokesman for the Presidency, Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy, stated that the Turkish Minister conveyed the greetings of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to the President. President El-Sisi appreciated this gesture, and emphasized the importance of continuing to work on strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries.

In this regard, President El-Sisi highlighted the qualitative development in the Egyptian-Turkish relations, particularly after the signing of the Joint Declaration in February 2024 to reactivate the meetings of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council and elevate them to the level of the two countries' presidents.

The two sides confirmed the necessity to boost economic cooperation between Egypt and Türkiye. The aim is to reach a trade volume of $15 billion, as agreed upon during President El-Sisi's visit to Ankara in September 2024. They also stressed the significance of expanding the participation of Turkish companies in investment projects within Egypt.

The meeting also tackled the developments in a number of regional issues, primarily the situation in the Gaza Strip. Both sides affirmed their rejection of a military re-occupation of the Strip. They reiterated the urgent need for an immediate ceasefire, the entry of humanitarian aid, and the release of hostages and captives. The two sides reaffirmed their rejection of the displacement of Palestinians.

The two sides also reviewed developments in Libya, Syria, and Sudan. President El-Sisi outlined Egypt's vision for achieving peace and stability in these brotherly countries, and its efforts in this regard. The importance of respecting the sovereignty of these countries, and preserving their territorial integrity and the resources of their people were underscored.

