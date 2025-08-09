Aamir Khan's Brother Faisal Khan Alleges Forced Confinement And Medication By Family

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan's brother Faisal Khan has made startling claims over the counter drugs. These revelations come to light after a long-drawn legal and personal altercation marked with accusations, counter-accusations, battles in the court of law, and continuous friction among family members that includes superstar Aamir Khan..

Forced Confinement and Medication Allegations

In a recent interview, Faisal maintained that during this period, he was stripped off his mobile phone, confined to the house, and monitored closely by a bodyguard positioned outside his room. He contended that his family believed him to be somewhat schizophrenic and a danger to society, while he himself thought he was mentally competent.

He went on to state that they referring to, his family would mix medicines into his food and drink without his knowledge. The drugging would, according to him, knock him out for about 20 hours, during most of which, he lived in terror of overdosing on the drugs mixed in his food and drink.

A History of Court Battles & Accusations

While the above accounts might make it seem like this is the first time Faisal has spoken, it was back in 2007–08 that he had filed complaints and lawsuits alleging forced confinement and wrongful medication, with claims which triggered a long-standing custody battle in the courts. Medical professionals had diagnosed him with schizo-affected psychosis at that stage and awarded custody to his father with the stipulation that Faisal could live independently under medical supervision.

Faisal alleged that everything from abduction to medical treatment was planned to brand him as mentally ill and strip him of his autonomy and signature rights. He went as far as saying, "There is no happiness in being caged," while speaking on his experiences in Aamir's home.

Recent Reflections & Lingering Strain

In his recent comments, Faisal pointed out that he was grateful for Aamir Khan's previous support yet remained discontented over the ongoing estrangement, namely, he was not called to that family appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show, while other relatives were there. The actor felt that this exclusion was meant to avoid resurrecting attention to their earlier friction.

Faisal's experiences speak to broader issues of mental health, consent, and family dynamics- especially when fame and power are involved. His tale elicits sympathy and raises genuine concerns regarding the management of mental illness in the private and public arenas.