ICICI Bank Increases Minimum Balance Rule: Here's What It Means For You

Metro customers now need Rs 50,000 instead of Rs 10,000. Urban minimum is Rs 25,000 (up from Rs 5,000), and rural is Rs 10,000 (up from Rs 2,500). ICICI now has the highest minimum balance requirement among domestic banks.

SBI removed minimum balance in 2020. HDFC Bank's is Rs 10,000 (metro), Rs 5,000 (semi-urban), Rs 2,500 (rural). Most banks have minimums between Rs 2,000 and Rs 10,000.

The change reportedly offsets daily operations and maintenance costs. Penalties for not maintaining the balance start August 1st.

Savings account interest rates were also cut on April 16, 2025, to 2.75% (up to Rs 50 lakh) and 3.25% (above Rs 50 lakh), potentially reducing customer returns.

The minimum balance hike and interest rate cut burden customers, reportedly leading many to reconsider their accounts.