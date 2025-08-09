Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
IAF Chief Reveals Inside Damage Pics From Operation Sindoor


2025-08-09 08:14:03
In Bengaluru, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh showcased before-and-after images of the Bahawalpur JeM HQ strike under Operation Sindoor. He highlighted minimal collateral damage, intact adjacent buildings, and confirmed that evidence came from both satellite imagery and local media inside photos.

