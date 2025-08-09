Bigg Boss Malayalam 7: Nevin And Binzy's Heated Clash STUNS The House!

Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 turns fiery as Nevin and Binzy lock horns in a no-holds-barred argument! Harsh words, personal digs, and loud accusations leave housemates stunned. Mohanlal is expected to address the spat in the next episode, as fans flood social media with reactions to the explosive showdown.

