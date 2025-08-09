Delhi Metro Construction Causes Mahipalpur Road To Cave In, Traffic Police Suggests Alternate Route - What To Do Now?

MENAFN - Live Mint) A significant traffic disruption was witnessed near Delhi Airport on Saturday as a portion of the Mahipalpur–Mehrauli Road caved in due to a wall collapse of an under-construction Delhi Metro site.

The Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory for commuters on the Mahipalpur–Mehrauli Road travelling from Fortis Hospital towards Mahipalpur, taking note of the situation.

“A wall of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation's under-construction underground site near D-6, Vasant Kunj, under the Masoodpur Flyover, has collapsed. As a result, a portion of the Mahipalpur–Mehrauli Road, from Fortis Hospital towards Mahipalpur, has caved in,” the Delhi Traffic Police said in a post on X.

“Kindly follow the directions of traffic police personnel deployed in the area,” it added.

Delhi traffic jam: Which roads to avoid?

The Delhi Police asked commuters travelling from the Mehrauli side towards Mahipalpur.

The Delhi Traffic Police asked commuters to take alternate route via Aruna Asaf Ali Marg- from Fortis Hospital, Vasant Kunj - to reach Mahipalpur in order to avoid the traffic jam due to Delhi Metro wall collapse .

“Commuters travelling from the Mehrauli side towards Mahipalpur are advised to take the alternate route via Aruna Asaf Ali Marg- from Fortis Hospital, Vasant Kunj, - to reach Mahipalpur and avoid the affected stretch,” it said.

Delhi wall collapse kills 7, including minors

Heavy rains in Delhi today resulted in a fatal wall collapse near Mohan Baba Mandir in Jaitpur, killing seven.

Eight persons were pulled out from the debris and rushed to the AIIMS Trauma Centre and Safdarjung Hospital.

“Of the eight, seven - including three men, two women, and two minor girls - succumbed to their injuries during treatment,” an officer said.

| Delhi: 7 killed, 8 trapped after wall collapses in Harinagar due to rains

Police said a thorough search was carried out by the Delhi Fire Service and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams, but no other persons were found under the debris.

The exact cause of the wall collapse is yet to be ascertained. However, officials pointed to the possibility of waterlogging and soil weakening due to the overnight heavy rainfall.