World's Wealthiest On The Move: Why 142,000 Millionaires Are Fleeing The West? Where Are They Going?
|UK
|-16,500
|$91.8 bn
|-9%
|China
|-7,800
|$55.9 bn
|74%
|India
|-3,500
|$26.2 bn
|72%
|South Korea
|-2,400
|$15.2 bn
|17%
|Russian Federation
|-1,500
|$14,7 bn
|-25%
|Brazil
|-1,200
|$8.4 bn
|-18%
|France
|-800
|$4.4 bn
|7%
|Spain
|-500
|$3.1 bn
|3%
|Germany
|-400
|$2.2 bn
|10%
|Israel
|-350
|$2.5 bn
|35%
Source: Henley & Partners
“Despite this outbound wave, the UK remains a desirable destination for high-net-worth individuals-particularly Americans disenchanted with the current Trump administration ,” wrote Henley & Partners CEO Juerg Steffen.“Yet without a viable entry pathway, the country is unable to offset the outflow, leaving a growing imbalance between incoming and outgoing wealth.”
Other major European economies like France, Spain, and Germany are also showing worrying signs of wealth migration.Also Read | Liam Neeson net worth: The Naked Gun actor a millionaire or billionaire?
This trend suggests a broader erosion of confidence among Europe's wealthy elite, with potential long-term consequences for regional financial stability and innovation, Fortune reported.
