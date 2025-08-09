World's Wealthiest On The Move: Why 142,000 Millionaires Are Fleeing The West? Where Are They Going?

This year, approximately 142,000 millionaires are planning to relocate, a number expected to rise to 165,000 next year, reports Henley Private Wealth Migration Report 2025 .

This movement, dubbed the 'great wealth migration' is being driven by the recent geopolitical instability, macroeconomic challenges, and shifting sociopolitical landscape.

While traditional destinations like Switzerland, the United States, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) remain popular among affluent people, one lesser-known eastern European nation - Montenegro has emerged as the world's fastest-growing millionaire hub.

Over the past decade, its millionaire population has surged by 124% to 2,800 individuals, said to Fortune the report.

This rapid growth is attributed to several key factors:



Fiscal flexibility: Montenegro's low-tax regime, with flat income taxes and no inheritance or gift tax, has made it highly attractive for wealth preservation.

Lifestyle appeal: The country offers luxury real estate offerings, and an appealing Mediterranean lifestyle. Golden Passport program: The Balkan nation's former investment-for-citizenship program, which has since been terminated, played a significant role in attracting a crowd of affluent individuals and families.

The UAE continues to attract high-net-worth individuals, projected to net about 9,800 millionaires this year, which is the most in any country.

The nation is appealing because of its political stability, business-friendly environment and its own Golden Visa program, Fortune reported.

Wealth value in U.S. dollars

Other nations such as Malta, and Poland are also experiencing sizable increases in millionaire growth.

In contrast to the surge in millionaires relocating to places like Montenegro and the UAE, many established European nations are experiencing a significant outflow of their wealthiest citizens.

This year marks the first time in a decade that a European country, the United Kingdom (UK) is leading the world in millionaire departures.

An estimated 16,500 millionaires, representing around $91.8 billion in wealth are expected to leave the British Isles this year. This decline is linked to the fallout from Brexit, political uncertainty, and recent changes to non-domicile tax rules.

Millionaire outflows by country