Uday Kotak Is All Praise For Japan It Includes A Conductor's Gesture After Bullet Train Was Delayed By '35 Seconds'
As reported by The Times of India , the 35-second delay was slightly longer than the Shinkansen's average delay of 24 seconds, according to data shared by the Central Japan Railway Company in 2016. The conductor's apology and ticket refunds highlight how seriously even minor delays are treated in Japan.Also Read | Man flies to Vietnam, buys MacBook, takes a holiday, and still saves ₹36,500
This is not an isolated example. In 2017, the Tsukuba Express publicly apologised for leaving 20 seconds early, and in 2018, a Shinkansen train operator apologised for departing 25 seconds ahead of schedule, calling it“unforgivable.”
Highlighting the story on social media, Uday Kotak, founder and non-executive director of Kotak Mahindra Bank, shared on X:“Japanese bullet train Shinkansen was delayed by 35 seconds! The conductor apologised to all passengers and refunded their tickets! Japan is truly an amazing nation of discipline and commitment for all of us to learn from.”
Uday Kotak's post soon went viral on the internet.
A user wrote,“It 's about respect foe other's time. It has huge positive impact on economy.”Also Read | Indian CEO offers up to ₹2 Lakh work-from-home internship, no degree required.
Another user wrote,“Had that been in India , indians would have not taken money back from the conductor... Cultural difference.”
“It is really surprising. Getting late in India is a norm and never expect apology for a norm,” the third user wrote.Also Read | Woman secretly records Rapido driver, fat shames him; viral post sparks outrage
This strict adherence to schedules starkly contrasts with India's more flexible approach to train timings, where delays are often expected.
Japan's meticulousness in respecting time sets a powerful example in public transportation discipline and efficiency.
