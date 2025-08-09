Afghanistan's Rashid Khan Joins Red Bull Athlete Roster

Afghanistan's star cricketer Rashid Khan has reportedly joined the Red Bull athlete roster, becoming one of the few Asian players to partner with the global energy drink brand.

According to sports media outlet ESPNcricinfo, Red Bull introduced Khan as a brand ambassador during an event on Saturday. Cricket news platforms, including OneCricket, have since reported that Khan signed with the brand, joining an elite group of international players such as KL Rahul, Ben Stokes, and Kagiso Rabada. Neither Red Bull nor Khan has issued an official press statement on the details of the agreement, but the reports have drawn widespread attention from cricket fans and media outlets.

Rashid Khan, 26, is widely regarded as one of the most accomplished leg-spin bowlers in modern cricket. Since making his international debut for Afghanistan in 2015, he has become a central figure in the team's rise on the global stage, earning recognition in all formats of the game. Khan has also been a prominent figure in franchise cricket, representing leading teams in the Indian Premier League, Big Bash League, Pakistan Super League, and The Hundred. His skill, consistency, and charisma have made him not only Afghanistan's most recognizable sporting figure but also a respected name in world cricket.

Afghanistan's journey in international cricket has been one of rapid progress. From playing in Division Five of the World Cricket League in 2008, the national team achieved full membership of the International Cricket Council (ICC) in 2017, granting them Test status. The team has since delivered competitive performances against top cricketing nations, with Rashid Khan playing a pivotal role in many of their victories. Known for his sharp leg-spin, deceptive googlies, and ability to contribute with the bat, Khan has been instrumental in establishing Afghanistan as a competitive force in limited-overs cricket.

If confirmed, the partnership with Red Bull would mark another milestone in Khan's career, underscoring his growing influence both on and off the field. It would also reflect the increasing recognition of Afghan athletes on the global sporting stage, a development that mirrors the national team's broader achievements over the past decade.

