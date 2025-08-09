Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Oman Welcomes Peace Agreement Between Armenia, Azerbaijan


2025-08-09 08:11:17
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MUSCAT, Aug 9 (KUNA) -- Oman on Saturday welcomed the peace agreement reached by Armenia and Azerbaijan, voicing deep appreciation to the peaceful efforts that contributed to producing this historic deal that has ended decades of conflict and division.
In a press release, the Omani Foreign Ministry said Oman lauds the pivotal role of the US and other parties in this context, hoping that such a step would lead to attaining similar Achaemenes by resolving different issues, primarily the Palestinian cause.
"This could be done through dialogue and peaceful means based pm the logic of justice and right, an approach that would undoubtedly contribute to promoting stability and prosperity for all countries and peoples and conflict-hit regions worldwide," it said.
Azerbaijan and Armenia signed on Friday a U.S.-brokered peace deal at the White House to end a 35-year conflict between the two sides. (end)
