Russians Attack Private Yard In Huliaipole With Drone, Woman Wounded
“A 68-year-old woman was injured as a result of an enemy attack on the Polohy district. A Russian FPV drone targeted the territory of a private household in Huliaipole,” the post said.
Fedorov noted that the injured woman is receiving all necessary medical help.Read also: Three police officers injured in repeated Russian strike on minibus in Kherson
It was reported that Russian military drones attacked a car in the Zaporizhzhia district, killing two people
