Russians Attack Private Yard In Huliaipole With Drone, Woman Wounded

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Ivan Fedorov, Head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram.

“A 68-year-old woman was injured as a result of an enemy attack on the Polohy district. A Russian FPV drone targeted the territory of a private household in Huliaipole,” the post said.

Fedorov noted that the injured woman is receiving all necessary medical help.

