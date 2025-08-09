Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russians Attack Private Yard In Huliaipole With Drone, Woman Wounded

Russians Attack Private Yard In Huliaipole With Drone, Woman Wounded


2025-08-09 08:09:55
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Ivan Fedorov, Head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram.

“A 68-year-old woman was injured as a result of an enemy attack on the Polohy district. A Russian FPV drone targeted the territory of a private household in Huliaipole,” the post said.

Fedorov noted that the injured woman is receiving all necessary medical help.

Read also: Three police officers injured in repeated Russian strike on minibus in Kherson

It was reported that Russian military drones attacked a car in the Zaporizhzhia district, killing two people

