403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Egypt, Turkiye Reject Re-Occupation Of Gaza, Urge Ceasefire
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Aug 9 (KUNA) -- Egypt and Turkiye on Saturday reaffirmed their rejection of re-occupying the Gaza Strip and displacing of Palestinians by the Israeli occupation, stressing the urgent need for a ceasefire, humanitarian aid access, and release pf prisoners.
In a statement, Egyptian Presidential Spokesman Ambassador Mohammad Al-Shennawy said that the remarks came during a meeting between Egyptian President Abdulfattah Al-Sisi and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, who is visiting Cairo.
The two sides covered bilateral ties and regional developments, and exchanged views on the situations in Libya, Syria, and Sudan, emphasizing the importance of respecting sovereignty.
On bilateral relations, Al-Shennawy said that Al-Sisi noted the February 2024 joint declaration to reactivate the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council, elevating it to the level of both presidents, while Fidan stressed the importance of strengthening ties and boosting economic cooperation. (end)
asm
In a statement, Egyptian Presidential Spokesman Ambassador Mohammad Al-Shennawy said that the remarks came during a meeting between Egyptian President Abdulfattah Al-Sisi and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, who is visiting Cairo.
The two sides covered bilateral ties and regional developments, and exchanged views on the situations in Libya, Syria, and Sudan, emphasizing the importance of respecting sovereignty.
On bilateral relations, Al-Shennawy said that Al-Sisi noted the February 2024 joint declaration to reactivate the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council, elevating it to the level of both presidents, while Fidan stressed the importance of strengthening ties and boosting economic cooperation. (end)
asm
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Vision (VSN) Has Arrived: The New Standard For User-Centric Token Ecosystems
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- Powerbank And Intellistake Announce Strategic Alliance To Pioneer Digital Currencies, Including Bitcoin Treasury Integration And RWA Tokenization
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Payop Partners With Dragonpay To Ease Access To The Philippines' Market
CommentsNo comment