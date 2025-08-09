Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Egypt, Turkiye Reject Re-Occupation Of Gaza, Urge Ceasefire


2025-08-09 08:08:36
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Aug 9 (KUNA) -- Egypt and Turkiye on Saturday reaffirmed their rejection of re-occupying the Gaza Strip and displacing of Palestinians by the Israeli occupation, stressing the urgent need for a ceasefire, humanitarian aid access, and release pf prisoners.
In a statement, Egyptian Presidential Spokesman Ambassador Mohammad Al-Shennawy said that the remarks came during a meeting between Egyptian President Abdulfattah Al-Sisi and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, who is visiting Cairo.
The two sides covered bilateral ties and regional developments, and exchanged views on the situations in Libya, Syria, and Sudan, emphasizing the importance of respecting sovereignty.
On bilateral relations, Al-Shennawy said that Al-Sisi noted the February 2024 joint declaration to reactivate the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council, elevating it to the level of both presidents, while Fidan stressed the importance of strengthening ties and boosting economic cooperation. (end)
