Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Shooting Injures Three People Times Square In New York - Police


2025-08-09 08:08:36
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Aug 9 (KUNA) -- Three people were wounded during a shooting at iconic Times Square in New York City, the New York Police Department said on Saturday.
The shooting took place at 1.20 am local time, the department said in a press release, adding that one person was held in custody and being questioned over the shooting.
However, no charges have been pressed yet, the police department said.
New York City has witnessed a remarkable drop of 23 percent in shooting crimes this year, it pointed out. (end)
ast


MENAFN09082025000071011013ID1109906497

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search