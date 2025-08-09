403
Shooting Injures Three People Times Square In New York - Police
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Aug 9 (KUNA) -- Three people were wounded during a shooting at iconic Times Square in New York City, the New York Police Department said on Saturday.
The shooting took place at 1.20 am local time, the department said in a press release, adding that one person was held in custody and being questioned over the shooting.
However, no charges have been pressed yet, the police department said.
New York City has witnessed a remarkable drop of 23 percent in shooting crimes this year, it pointed out. (end)
