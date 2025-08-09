403
U.S. Senator Condemns Trump’s Support for Israel’s War in Gaza
(MENAFN) US Senator Bernie Sanders sharply criticized President Donald Trump’s endorsement of Israel’s military campaign in Gaza on Friday, pledging to fight against any additional US funding for the war.
“Biden was wrong about his support for Israel’s war in Gaza. Trump is even worse,” Sanders wrote in a fierce rebuke on X, condemning both former President Joe Biden and current President Trump.
He said that Americans across the political spectrum—Democrats, Republicans, and Independents—oppose continuing to spend billions of taxpayer dollars that contribute to starving children.
Sanders’ remarks came shortly after the Office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced plans for the army to prepare for “taking control” of Gaza City. Netanyahu asserted, Israel’s “goal is not to take over Gaza, but to free Gaza from Hamas and enable a peaceful government to be established there.”
Reiterating his stance, Sanders declared, “Not another penny for Netanyahu’s war machine.”
Last week, the US Senate rejected two resolutions introduced by Sanders aimed at halting arms sales to Israel amidst the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Notably, a record number of Senate Democrats—more than half of the caucus—supported the resolutions.
The war has provoked increasing international condemnation, with more than 61,300 casualties reported in Gaza since October 2023. The military campaign has left the enclave devastated and on the brink of famine.
In November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, charging them with war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza. Additionally, Israel faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice related to its actions in the region.
