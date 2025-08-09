Premier Auto Protect Powers Long Rides With Motorcycle Extended Warranties

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Premier Auto Protect launches extended warranty plans for motorcycles, offering coverage and roadside assistance for 2025's long-distance touring surge.

- OwnerNY, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Premier Auto Protect , a trusted leader in vehicle service contracts, is launching innovative extended warranty plans for motorcycles, designed to fuel the 2025 long-distance touring boom. With over 65% of riders planning cross-country trips this year, these warranties offer comprehensive coverage, roadside assistance, and peace of mind for motorcycle enthusiasts nationwide.Ready to ride with confidence? Get a free, personalized quote for an extended warranty for motorcycles at powersports-free-quote/ . Discover tailored plans that protect your bike and your adventures, no matter how far you roam.The surge in long-distance motorcycle touring has reshaped the powersports industry, with riders logging thousands of miles on epic journeys across the U.S. According to a 2024 industry report, motorcycle registrations have risen by 12% since 2022, driven by a passion for adventure and scenic exploration. However, long rides expose bikes to wear and tear, with repair costs for engines, transmissions, and electrical systems averaging $500 to $2,000 per incident. Premier Auto Protect's extended warranty for motorcycles, accessible at premierautoprotect/powersports-free-quote/, addresses these challenges with tailored plans that protect riders from unexpected expenses, ensuring uninterrupted adventures.Premier Auto Protect's motorcycle extended warranties stand out with flexible coverage options for new and pre-owned bikes, extending up to 5 years or 100,000 miles. Unlike standard factory warranties, which often expire within 1 to 3 years, these plans cover critical components like engines, fuel systems, and suspensions, as well as high-tech features like ABS and traction control. Key benefits include:- Nationwide Coverage: Repairs are honored at thousands of certified repair shops across the U.S., using OEM or equivalent parts.- Roadside Assistance: Towing, flat tire help, and lockout services ensure riders are never stranded, critical for long-distance trips.- Trip Interruption Support: Reimbursement for meals and lodging if a breakdown occurs far from home.- Transferable Plans: Increase resale value by transferring coverage to the next owner at no cost.- No Upfront Costs: A streamlined claims process pays repair shops directly, eliminating out-of-pocket expenses.“Long-distance touring is more than a hobby-it's a way of life for millions of riders,” said the Chief Operating Officer at Premier Auto Protect.“Our extended warranty for motorcycles is designed to keep that lifestyle alive, offering robust protection so riders can focus on the journey, not the risks.” The company's commitment to rider-centric solutions has earned it a reputation as a trusted provider, with thousands of customers nationwide relying on its seamless claims process and flexible payment options.The 2025 touring boom is driven by several trends: a growing community of adventure riders, the popularity of cross-country events like Sturgis and Americade, and advancements in motorcycle technology that demand specialized repairs. For instance, modern touring bikes with complex electronics are prone to costly failures, with electrical system repairs averaging $800. Premier Auto Protect's plans address these risks, offering coverage for both mechanical and electrical components, unlike many competitors' limited policies. Additionally, the rise in used motorcycle purchases-up 15% since 2023-has increased demand for warranties that extend protection beyond factory terms, especially for high-mileage touring bikes.“Last summer, I was 500 miles from home when my bike's fuel pump failed,” said a Premier Auto Protect customer and avid tourer from Texas.“Thanks to their extended warranty, the repair was covered, and I got towing and a hotel stay paid for. It saved me over $1,200 and kept my trip on track.” Stories like this highlight the emotional and financial relief Premier Auto Protect provides, resonating with riders who see their bikes as more than just machines.About Premier Auto ProtectPremier Auto Protect is a leading provider of vehicle service contracts, specializing in comprehensive coverage for motorcycles, cars, and powersports vehicles. Since its founding, the company has prioritized exceptional service, offering flexible, affordable plans that eliminate the stress of costly repairs. Trusted by thousands of vehicle owners nationwide, Premier Auto Protect is committed to keeping riders and drivers moving with confidence.

