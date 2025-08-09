AMMWEC Honors Interfaith Changemakers At Gala

AMMWEC President Anila Ali with Hadassah's Carol Ann Schwartz presenting award to Imam Musa

AMMWEC president Anila Ali presenting award to IRF Secretariat head Greg Mitchell

WASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The American Muslim & Multifaith Women's Empowerment Council (AMMWEC) celebrated a landmark moment in the fight against antisemitism and hate with its recent National Coalition Conference and Changemakers Gala, bringing together Jewish, Christian, Muslim, and multifaith leaders from across the United States.The gathering, held just weeks after shocking attacks on Jewish Americans-including a Molotov cocktail assault on elderly worshippers and the tragic shooting deaths of Sarah Milgram and Yarov Lischinsky-served as both a solemn call to action and an uplifting celebration of unity over division.A Night to Honor CourageThe Gala, titled“Dare to Lead,” recognized extraordinary leaders through the 2025 AMMWEC Changemakers Awards-now considered one of the most coveted honors in the interfaith and human rights space. Hundreds of guests filled the ballroom, joined by civic leaders, activists, diplomats, and community members, all united by a shared commitment to reject hate in all its forms. Against a backdrop of moving performances by Kamal Zennia, the evening spotlighted those whose work has reshaped the landscape of human rights, interfaith dialogue, and antisemitism prevention.“The success of this year's AMMWEC National Coalition Conference proves that when Americans of all faiths and backgrounds stand together, we can turn the tide against hate,” said Anila Ali, President of AMMWEC.“This is not a one-day event-it is the start of a continuing movement. Our coalition will keep growing, our voices will keep rising, and our work will not stop until antisemitism and hate are confronted at every level of society. We are in this fight for the long haul-because the safety, dignity, and freedom of every American is worth defending.”2025 AMMWEC Changemakers Honorees Included:Congresswoman Judy Chu – Civil rights trailblazer and first Chinese American woman in Congress.Congresswoman Young Kim – Bipartisan leader advocating for global religious freedom. Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz – A leading voice against antisemitism and extremism. Sheikh Musa Drammeh – Imam who pioneered Muslim–Jewish dialogue in times of deep division. Maria Maalouf – Lebanese journalist confronting authoritarian regimes and extremism. Sarah Livingston – Campus leader championing academic freedom and opposing antisemitism. Myrieme Nadri-Churchill (remarks read by Miri Bar-Halpern) – North African–European women's rights activist. Greg Mitchell – Chair of the IRF Secretariat, championing global religious freedom. Luke Moon – Executive Director of the Philos Project, bridging faith and policy for the persecuted. Dr. Atia Shanaz – NYC's first Muslim Liaison, empowering South Asian Muslim women post–October 7.Dr. Sharona Nazarian – First Iranian American Mayor of Beverly Hills, boldly combating antisemitism nationwide. Adam Reingold – Interfaith leader, Holocaust educator, and advocate for Muslim women's empowerment Mirza – Pakistan's IRF Roundtable lead, risking his life for minority rights and child protection. Montana Tucker – Social media icon honoring Holocaust survivors and October 7 victims Sage Fox – Millennial advocate for hostage families and youth unity.

