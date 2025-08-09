Three Police Officers Injured In Repeated Russian Strike On Minibus In Kherson
As law enforcement officials recalled, at around 8 a.m. on August 9, a Russian FPV drone struck a bus.
According to Roman Koziakov, Head of the Kherson Regional Police, an enemy drone struck the vehicle as it was approaching the village of Inzhenerne. Two civilians were killed and 16 others were injured, two of them critically.
All injured and unharmed passengers were immediately taken to shelter by the police, after which police evacuation vehicles, ambulances, and concerned drivers transported them to Kherson.
During the police attempt to remove the bodies of the deceased from the bus, the FPV drone struck again.
As a result, three police officers suffered concussions.
The necessary investigative measures are being taken to document yet another war crime committed by the Russian Federation.Read also: Russians strike car in Zaporizhzhia region with drone, kill two
As reported by Ukrinform, over the past day, Russian troops shelled the Kherson region with artillery and drone , killing one person and injuring three others, including a child.
Photo: National Police
