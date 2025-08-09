Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Jharkhand: Two Goods Trains Derail In Chandil Area


2025-08-09 07:00:46
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Two goods trains derailed in Chandil, Saraikela Kharsawan district, under the Adra Division of South Eastern Railway. Authorities have reached the spot, and efforts are underway to restore the track. No casualties have been reported so far.

MENAFN09082025007385015968ID1109906401

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search