Jharkhand: Two Goods Trains Derail In Chandil Area

Two goods trains derailed in Chandil, Saraikela Kharsawan district, under the Adra Division of South Eastern Railway. Authorities have reached the spot, and efforts are underway to restore the track. No casualties have been reported so far.

