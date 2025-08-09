Man Utd Sign Benjamin Sesko On Five-Year Deal

MENAFN - IANS) Manchester, Aug 9 (IANS) Manchester United have announced the signing of coveted striker Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig, on a deal reportedly worth up to 79 million Euros.

The Slovenia international has signed a contract until June 2030 and is set to be unveiled to supporters at Old Trafford during Saturday's pre-season friendly against Fiorentina.

“The history of Manchester United is obviously very special but what really excites me is the future. When we discussed the project, it was clear that everything is in place for this team to continue to grow and compete for the biggest trophies again soon.

“From the moment that I arrived, I could feel the positive energy and family environment that the club has created. It is clearly the perfect place to reach my maximum level and fulfil all of my ambitions.

“I cannot wait to start learning from Ruben [Amorim] and connecting with my team-mates to achieve the success that we all know we are capable of together,” said Sesko.

Over the past two seasons, Sesko has scored the most goals of any player under the age of 23 in Europe's top five leagues. The 22-year-old scored 21 goals and registered six assists for RB Leipzig during the last campaign.

He has already been capped 41 times and scored 16 goals for Slovenia since becoming his country's youngest-ever debutant in 2021.

Jason Wilcox, director of football, said,“Benjamin possesses a rare combination of electrifying pace and the ability to physically dominate defenders, making him one of the most exceptional young talents in world football.

“We have followed Benjamin's career closely; all of our data analysis and research concluded that he has the required qualities and personality to thrive at Manchester United.

"Working under the guidance of Ruben and our excellent performance team, Benjamin is joining the perfect environment to support him to reach his world-class potential. The desire that all of our new signings have shown to join the club this summer highlights the appeal and stature of Manchester United, as we continue to build and develop a team capable of challenging for the biggest honours."