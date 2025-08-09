403
India’s Modi expresses gratitude to Putin for Ukraine update
(MENAFN) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his gratitude to Russian President Vladimir Putin for providing an update on efforts to resolve the Ukraine conflict, according to a statement on Modi’s official X account. Modi described their phone conversation as “very good and detailed,” referring to Putin as a “friend” and appreciating the briefing.
The leaders also discussed bilateral relations and Putin’s planned visit to India later this year. Earlier this month, US President Donald Trump imposed tariffs on Indian exports in response to New Delhi’s ongoing purchases of Russian goods, which Washington claims indirectly support Russia’s military efforts in Ukraine. Despite the pressure, Indian officials maintain that domestic companies have the freedom to choose their suppliers.
Putin shared details of his recent talks with Trump’s envoy Steve Witkoff, which both sides called significant progress toward resolving the Ukraine crisis. However, the US has yet to signal any plans to lift tariffs on Indian goods.
Separately, India’s National Security Adviser Ajit Doval is currently in Russia for high-level discussions, including meetings with Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manurov on cooperation in strategic sectors.
