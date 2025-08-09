403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Putin, Xi talk about Ukraine before anticipated Russia-US summit
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin has briefed Chinese President Xi Jinping on his recent discussions with US envoy Steve Witkoff about the Ukraine conflict, according to Chinese media citing Xi’s office. During their phone call, the leaders discussed bilateral relations and global challenges, with Putin praising China’s constructive role in seeking a resolution to the crisis. Xi expressed support for improved Russia-US ties and a durable political solution to the conflict, acknowledging the complexity of the issues involved.
Both leaders reaffirmed the strength of their strategic partnership and agreed to further develop their cooperation. The Kremlin confirmed the call and noted that Putin also discussed his upcoming visit to China.
Details of Putin’s three-hour meeting with Witkoff in Moscow remain undisclosed, though Kremlin and White House officials described the talks as positive and productive. Speculation about a Putin-Trump summit has grown, with preparations underway and the UAE suggested as a possible venue.
Moscow continues to advocate for a peaceful resolution to the Ukraine conflict, emphasizing Ukraine’s neutrality and demilitarization as key conditions, while viewing the war as driven by Western interests.
Both leaders reaffirmed the strength of their strategic partnership and agreed to further develop their cooperation. The Kremlin confirmed the call and noted that Putin also discussed his upcoming visit to China.
Details of Putin’s three-hour meeting with Witkoff in Moscow remain undisclosed, though Kremlin and White House officials described the talks as positive and productive. Speculation about a Putin-Trump summit has grown, with preparations underway and the UAE suggested as a possible venue.
Moscow continues to advocate for a peaceful resolution to the Ukraine conflict, emphasizing Ukraine’s neutrality and demilitarization as key conditions, while viewing the war as driven by Western interests.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- Multibank.Io Partners With Fireblocks And Mavryk To Launch $10B Real Estate Tokenization Platform
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- Freedom Holding Corp. Reports 17% Revenue Growth In Q1 FY2026 Driven By Strong Insurance And Banking Segments
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Powerbank's 3.79 MW Geddes Solar Project Goes Live, Powering New Bitcoin Treasury Strategy
CommentsNo comment