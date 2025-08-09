Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Putin, Xi talk about Ukraine before anticipated Russia-US summit


2025-08-09 06:16:10
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin has briefed Chinese President Xi Jinping on his recent discussions with US envoy Steve Witkoff about the Ukraine conflict, according to Chinese media citing Xi’s office. During their phone call, the leaders discussed bilateral relations and global challenges, with Putin praising China’s constructive role in seeking a resolution to the crisis. Xi expressed support for improved Russia-US ties and a durable political solution to the conflict, acknowledging the complexity of the issues involved.

Both leaders reaffirmed the strength of their strategic partnership and agreed to further develop their cooperation. The Kremlin confirmed the call and noted that Putin also discussed his upcoming visit to China.

Details of Putin’s three-hour meeting with Witkoff in Moscow remain undisclosed, though Kremlin and White House officials described the talks as positive and productive. Speculation about a Putin-Trump summit has grown, with preparations underway and the UAE suggested as a possible venue.

Moscow continues to advocate for a peaceful resolution to the Ukraine conflict, emphasizing Ukraine’s neutrality and demilitarization as key conditions, while viewing the war as driven by Western interests.

