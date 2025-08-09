Liberia: Ambassador Yin Chengwu Attended The Executive Protection Service Class 2 Graduation Ceremony
On August 8, Ambassador Yin Chengwu attended the Executive Protection Service Class 2 Graduation Ceremony conducted by the Liberia National Police Academy and Training School and delivered a remark. The event was attended by Hon. Gregory O. W. Coleman, Inspector General of Liberia National Police , among others.
Ambassador Yin extended his warmest congratulations to the graduates of Executive Protection Service Class 2 on their successfully completion of the training program. He further stated China remains a steadfast supporter of Liberia's peace and development endeavors, stands ready to strengthen bilateral exchanges and cooperation in law enforcement and security area, and pledges to deepen the strategic partnership between the two nations.
IG Coleman expressed appreciation for China's long-standing support for Liberia's development and conveyed his desire to enhance cooperation with China in the law enforcement and security sector.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Embassy of the People's Republic of China in the Republic of Liberia.
