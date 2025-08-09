Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
7 Easy Soil-Free Plants For Your Home

2025-08-09 06:11:12
Soil and water are essential for plants. Soil provides nutrients, and water helps them grow. But some plants can grow without soil, just in water. Let's find out which ones

Growing plants at home without soil is easy. Try these water-based options.

Aloe vera, packed with health benefits, thrives in water as well as soil.

Spider plants grow in water. They're slow growers, so submerge roots fully.

Grow monstera without soil! Place a cutting in a jar of water.

Kitchen essential mint grows easily in water. Cut a stem, place in water, and give it sunlight.

Money plants thrive in water. Grow them quickly in a small bottle or bowl of water.

Lucky bamboo is another water-loving plant. It grows quickly without soil.

While typically soil-based, snake plants can also grow in water with good light.

