7 Easy Soil-Free Plants For Your Home
Soil and water are essential for plants. Soil provides nutrients, and water helps them grow. But some plants can grow without soil, just in water. Let's find out which ones
Growing plants at home without soil is easy. Try these water-based options.
Aloe vera, packed with health benefits, thrives in water as well as soil.
Spider plants grow in water. They're slow growers, so submerge roots fully.
Grow monstera without soil! Place a cutting in a jar of water.
Kitchen essential mint grows easily in water. Cut a stem, place in water, and give it sunlight.
Money plants thrive in water. Grow them quickly in a small bottle or bowl of water.
Lucky bamboo is another water-loving plant. It grows quickly without soil.
While typically soil-based, snake plants can also grow in water with good light.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- Multibank.Io Partners With Fireblocks And Mavryk To Launch $10B Real Estate Tokenization Platform
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- Freedom Holding Corp. Reports 17% Revenue Growth In Q1 FY2026 Driven By Strong Insurance And Banking Segments
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Powerbank's 3.79 MW Geddes Solar Project Goes Live, Powering New Bitcoin Treasury Strategy
CommentsNo comment