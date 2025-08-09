Raksha Bandhan At Ayodhya: Rakhis From Shringi Dham For Ram Lalla

In Ayodhya, rakhis from Shringi Dham were brought for Lord Ram Lalla and his brothers on the eve of Raksha Bandhan. The sacred gesture symbolizes the eternal bond of protection and love, adding devotional fervour to the festival celebrations at the Ram Mandir.

