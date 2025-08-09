A Quick Look Back At This Week's Biggest Stories

MENAFN - Live Mint) It's been a busy news week. If you're just catching up, here's a look at the top stories of the week of Aug. 3 - as well as some lighter content.

The United States began imposing tariffs of 10% or higher on goods from more than 60 countries and the European Union on Thursday. The economic fallout from President Donald Trump's tariff policy has already hit the U.S. economy, with growth and job gains slowing and inflation ticking upward.

Read our detailed analysis of the tariffs, what U.S. consumers can expect from them, and look at our collection of photos . Dive deeper into the tariffs on computer chips .

Israel said Friday it plans to take over Gaza City, a major escalation of its war with Hamas as the Gaza Strip moves toward famine. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said this was needed to remove Hamas. Critics say it will lead to more Palestinian death and displacement.

Read our analysis of what's coming next , and the story of a young surgeon trying to save lives at a crippled Gaza hospital. Watch this photo gallery of Palestinians trying to get food aid , a video that shows what they eat day-to-day , and see the destruction of the territory from the air .

After threatening new sanctions if Russia failed to agree to a ceasefire in Ukraine this week, the White House said Trump was ready to meet with Russian leader Vladimir Putin. The meeting, scheduled for Friday in Alaska, would be seen as a diplomatic coup for Putin.

Read our analysis of what led to the planned meeting , past meetings between Putin and American presidents , and what Ukrainian soldiers think about the prospect of peace.

If you're looking for lighter content, meet the woman on a mission to visit every single museum in New York City , or read about a monkey sanctuary in Mississippi helping military veterans with PTSD.

See the week in global photos , our top photos from Latin America , a gallery of people from Hiroshima looking for victims 80 years after the atomic bombing – and photos of a Roma performer fighting discrimination, one Elvis song at a time .