Watch: Delhi Police Personnel Celebrate Raksha Bandhan By Tying Rakhis To Traffic Violators
This creative initiative aims to raise awareness about traffic rules and encourage safer driving habits.
The Raksha Bandhan festival, also known as Rakhi, is celebrated across India. This year it will be celebrated on 9 August 2025.
The joyful festival celebrates the bond between sisters and brothers. On this occasion, a sister ties a string bracelet or amulet, usually made from red or yellow thread, called a Rakhi, on the right wrist of her brother, and the siblings exchange sweets and wishes.
