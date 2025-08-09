European Airports Post 4.5Pc Passenger Growth In H1 2025
Dhaka: Passenger traffic across European airports increased by 4.5 per cent in the first half of 2025, compared to the same period last year.
The latest air traffic report from ACI EUROPE reveals that international travel was the primary driver of growth, seeing a 5.7 per cent increase, while domestic traffic remained largely flat at 0.2 per cent.
Overall, passenger volumes in H1 2025 surpassed pre-pandemic (H1 2019) levels by 5.1 per cent.
Olivier Jankovec, Director General of ACI EUROPE, said the figures reflect“the continued and strong resilience of demand in the context of significant supply pressures, operational disruptions, increasing geopolitical and geoeconomic tensions and renewed macro-economic uncertainties”.
However he sounded a note of caution:“All this brings renewed competitive pressures and traffic risks for airports, with much more volatile and unpredictable market dynamics where growth is no longer a given.
“The Summer season keeps delivering for now [but] let's see how the following months will be shaping up.”
