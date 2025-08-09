FM: Ukraine Is Ready To Cooperate With All International Partners For Just And Lasting Peace

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Foreign Minister wrote about this on social media X .

The Minister recalled that Ukraine has been resisting Russia's full-scale war on land, at sea, and in the air for four years now.

“We owe our independence to the courage of our defenders and resilience of our people. Ukrainians deserve a just peace based on the international law and respect for our territorial integrity and borders defined by our Constitution,” Sybiha wrote.

He stressed that Russia should not be rewarded for starting this war. Despite the tireless efforts of the U.S. and Ukraine's continued readiness to seek a just peace, Russia continues its terror against the civilian population, ignores deadlines, and shows no genuine interest in ending the war, the Foreign Minister added.

Sybiha assured that Ukraine remains open to constructive dialogue and real solutions agreed upon with Ukraine,“respecting the will of our people.”

“We need a lasting peace that won't be destroyed by Moscow's next move. Ukraine stands ready to work with the United States and all our international partners to achieve together a just and lasting peace,” he stressed.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Administration of U.S. President Donald Trump is consulting with European partners on the conditions set by Russian leader Vladimir Putin for a ceasefire , which he conveyed through the U.S. Special Envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff.

Witkoff returned this week from a meeting with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin and reported to Trump on the conditions under which Russia is ready to stop hostilities in Ukraine. Details have not been disclosed, but the White House chief confirmed that an exchange of territories is being discussed.

President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Ukraine is ready for decisions that can bring peace, but Ukrainians will not give their land to invaders.

