Türkiye Applauds Armenia, Azerbaijan Peace Deal
(MENAFN) Türkiye expressed strong approval on Friday regarding recent progress toward establishing a "lasting peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia," following a trilateral peace agreement signed by the two South Caucasus nations alongside the US.
In its official statement, the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs commended the "commitment recorded" during the agreement in Washington, highlighting that it arrived at a period "when international conflicts and crises are intensifying."
The ministry emphasized that this development "constitutes a highly significant development for the promotion of regional peace and stability."
It further acknowledged the role of the US Trump administration for its involvement and support in facilitating the accord.
"A historic opportunity has emerged for the South Caucasus to attain peace and prosperity. As Türkiye, we will continue to contribute to the efforts aimed at realizing this opportunity and support the dedicated endeavors of our brotherly Azerbaijan," the statement affirmed.
On Friday, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, and US President Donald Trump endorsed the joint declaration during a trilateral summit hosted at the White House.
