Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Türkiye Applauds Armenia, Azerbaijan Peace Deal

Türkiye Applauds Armenia, Azerbaijan Peace Deal


2025-08-09 05:21:47
(MENAFN) Türkiye expressed strong approval on Friday regarding recent progress toward establishing a "lasting peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia," following a trilateral peace agreement signed by the two South Caucasus nations alongside the US.

In its official statement, the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs commended the "commitment recorded" during the agreement in Washington, highlighting that it arrived at a period "when international conflicts and crises are intensifying."

The ministry emphasized that this development "constitutes a highly significant development for the promotion of regional peace and stability."

It further acknowledged the role of the US Trump administration for its involvement and support in facilitating the accord.

"A historic opportunity has emerged for the South Caucasus to attain peace and prosperity. As Türkiye, we will continue to contribute to the efforts aimed at realizing this opportunity and support the dedicated endeavors of our brotherly Azerbaijan," the statement affirmed.

On Friday, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, and US President Donald Trump endorsed the joint declaration during a trilateral summit hosted at the White House.

MENAFN09082025000045017167ID1109906251

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search