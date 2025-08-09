403
Azerbaijan, Armenia Prepare Signing Peace Accord
(MENAFN) A peace-oriented “roadmap” scheduled for endorsement by the heads of Azerbaijan and Armenia will pave the way for a long-anticipated transportation link and enhance the diplomatic relationship between the two countries and the United States, according to the White House on Friday.
Armenian Premier Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani Head of State Ilham Aliyev are expected to arrive separately at the White House on Friday.
Pashinyan will be received first, followed by Aliyev.
Each leader will engage in one-on-one discussions with President Trump before convening for a three-way signing event in the State Dining Room.
White House spokesperson Anna Kelly stated during a press briefing, “The Roadmap they are agreeing to will build a cooperative future that benefits both countries, their region of the South Caucasus, and beyond.”
She added, “By locking in this path to peace, we are unlocking the great potential of the South Caucasus region in trade, transit and energy.”
The pact introduces a new transportation project referred to as the “Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity.”
According to Kelly, this will serve as a “multimodal transit area connecting mainland Azerbaijan and its Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, while respecting Armenia's sovereignty and territorial integrity and its people.”
In earlier efforts to settle the discord, proposals often featured a pathway called the Zangezur Corridor linking Nakhchivan to mainland Azerbaijan.
However, an anonymous official informed the press that under the new deal, “there's no more talk of a corridor. There isn't a corridor.”
The official further emphasized, “How President Trump has elegantly resolved his solution is by introducing the Trump route for international peace and prosperity.”
