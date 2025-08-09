403
Kazan Hosts Russia’s 2025 PSB Track
(MENAFN) The 2025 PSB Russian Track and Field Championships commenced on Thursday in the southwestern city of Kazan, uniting the nation’s premier athletes for four days of top-tier athletic rivalry.
Coordinated by the Russian Athletic Federation, the championship is being held at the historic Central Stadium in Kazan — a venue previously used for the 2013 Universiade and the 2024 BRICS Games, overseen by the alliance that also includes Brazil, India, China, and South Africa.
Spanning four days, the event brings together over 200 competitors who will participate in 44 distinct contests, ranging from short-distance races and hurdle events to jumping, throwing, and multi-discipline challenges.
The lineup features both world titleholders and Olympic podium finishers, who are set to compete alongside younger talents experiencing their first senior-level championship in Kazan.
Opening day activities include the men's decathlon and preliminary heats of the 100-meter dash. The final rounds of the 100-meter races are scheduled for the evening, to be followed by the official launch ceremony.
Boris Yaryshevsky, executive director of the All-Russian Athletics Federation, stated: “The championship is not just a tournament, but a space for new names, national pride, sports continuity and increasing spectator interest in athletics.”
