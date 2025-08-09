403
UN Appoints New Resident Coordinator In Libya
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced the appointment of Swedish national Ingeborg Richardson as the new Resident Coordinator and Deputy Special Representative in Libya, succeeding Zimbabwe's Aeneas Chuma.
The UN said in a statement that Richardson brings more than three decades of experience in development, humanitarian assistance, and post-conflict recovery, particularly in politically, socially, and economically complex environments, along with a strong focus on human rights.
Since 2022, Richardson has served as Deputy Special Representative, Resident Coordinator, and Humanitarian Coordinator at the United Nations Integrated Office in Haiti, and she previously held the position of Resident Coordinator in Kosovo.
