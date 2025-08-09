Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
UK Commends Armenia And Azerbaijan's Steps Towards Peace

2025-08-09 05:07:14
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 9. The UK congratulated Armenia and Azerbaijan on the bold steps taken in Washington towards achieving peace, the British Foreign Secretary David Lammy wrote on X, Trend reports.

Lammy also praised the vital role of US President Donald Trump in securing this breakthrough.

"The UK stands ready to support peace in the South Caucasus, as both sides honour their commitments,” the post reads.

As reported earlier, the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, the Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, and the President of the United States, Donald Trump, have signed a Joint Declaration in Washington on the peaceful settlement of relations between Baku and Yerevan.

