Earthquake Hits Azerbaijan's Goychay District


2025-08-09 05:07:09
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 9.​ A four-magnitude earthquake occurred 35 kilometers southwest of the Ismayilli station in Azerbaijan's Goychay district, the Republican Seismic Survey Center told Trend .

According to the Earthquake Research Bureau, the tremors were registered at 11:03 (GMT +4) at a depth of 16 kilometers.

Goychay is a city and the administrative center of the Goychay region in central Azerbaijan. It is located in the northern part of the Shirvan plain, at the foot of the Greater Caucasus mountain range.

