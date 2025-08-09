Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Number Of People Injured In Strike On Minibus In Kherson Rises To 16

Number Of People Injured In Strike On Minibus In Kherson Rises To 16


2025-08-09 05:06:59
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Oleksandr Prokudin, the Head of the Kherson Regional State Administration, reported the news on Facebook .

“The number of people injured in a Russian drone strike on a bus has risen to sixteen,” he said.

The Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office note that as of 10:20 a.m., two of the 16 civilians injured were in severe condition.

Read also: Russian forces attack minibus in Kherson with drone, two dead, six wounded

As reported by Ukrinform, on the morning of August 9, Russian troops attacked a minibus in the suburbs of Kherson with a drone. Earlier, there was information about two dead and 10 injure as a result of the enemy attack.

