Number Of People Injured In Strike On Minibus In Kherson Rises To 16
“The number of people injured in a Russian drone strike on a bus has risen to sixteen,” he said.
The Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office note that as of 10:20 a.m., two of the 16 civilians injured were in severe condition.Read also: Russian forces attack minibus in Kherson with drone, two dead, six wounded
As reported by Ukrinform, on the morning of August 9, Russian troops attacked a minibus in the suburbs of Kherson with a drone. Earlier, there was information about two dead and 10 injure as a result of the enemy attack.
