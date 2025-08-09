Alaska Governor Says State Is Ready To Host Trump-Putin Meeting
Dunleavy noted that Alaska is the most important strategic location in the world, situated at the crossroads of North America and Asia, with the Arctic to the north and the Pacific Ocean to the south.
“With a mere two miles separating Russia from Alaska, no other place plays a more vital role in our national defense, energy security, and Arctic leadership,” the Governor wrote.
According to him, what happens in the Arctic and the Pacific Ocean affects Alaska before it affects the rest of the country. Dunleavy also called it quite logical that discussions on issues of global importance are taking place here.Read also: Trump to meet Putin on August 15 in Alaska
“For centuries, Alaska has been a bridge between nations, and today, we remain a gateway for diplomacy, commerce, and security in one of the most critical regions on earth. The world will be watching, and Alaska stands ready to host this historic meeting,” he added.
According to Ukrinform, U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet on August 15 in Alaska.
Photo: facebook/GovDunleavy
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- Multibank.Io Partners With Fireblocks And Mavryk To Launch $10B Real Estate Tokenization Platform
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- Freedom Holding Corp. Reports 17% Revenue Growth In Q1 FY2026 Driven By Strong Insurance And Banking Segments
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Powerbank's 3.79 MW Geddes Solar Project Goes Live, Powering New Bitcoin Treasury Strategy
CommentsNo comment