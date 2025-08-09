Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Alaska Governor Says State Is Ready To Host Trump-Putin Meeting

2025-08-09 05:06:58
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, he wrote about this on social media X .

Dunleavy noted that Alaska is the most important strategic location in the world, situated at the crossroads of North America and Asia, with the Arctic to the north and the Pacific Ocean to the south.

“With a mere two miles separating Russia from Alaska, no other place plays a more vital role in our national defense, energy security, and Arctic leadership,” the Governor wrote.

According to him, what happens in the Arctic and the Pacific Ocean affects Alaska before it affects the rest of the country. Dunleavy also called it quite logical that discussions on issues of global importance are taking place here.

Read also: Trump to meet Putin on August 15 in Alaska

“For centuries, Alaska has been a bridge between nations, and today, we remain a gateway for diplomacy, commerce, and security in one of the most critical regions on earth. The world will be watching, and Alaska stands ready to host this historic meeting,” he added.

According to Ukrinform, U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet on August 15 in Alaska.

Photo: facebook/GovDunleavy

