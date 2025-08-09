403
Yemeni Coffee Looks To Regain Global Presence Amid Resurgence Efforts
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) News report by Sami Numan
ADEN, Aug 9 (KUNA) -- A journey deep into Yemen's ancient mountains and sun-kissed slopes leads you to the southwestern Arab Peninsula nation's renowned coffee plantations, churning out an earthy and aromatic coffee that at one point dominated the international market.
Often referred to as the "Mother of all Coffees," Yemen's renowned coffee beans take you on a wonderous journey through the port of Mocha, an ancient Red Sea port that had been crucial to coffee trade from the 15th to 17th centuries, where the first beans for the modern-day chocolate version variation of caffe latte were grown.
At a time where the impoverished nation is mired in conflict and unrest, it is practically impossible for the government to provide updated statistics on coffee production, the last of which showed a cultivation figure of 22,000 tons across 36,000 hectares of land.
Employing techniques that are in line with conventional and historic methods, Yemeni farmers cultivate coffee on steep slopes and high-altitude mountains, resulting in a natural product that is free of chemical residues, which offers a lifeline to rural families that depend on coffee cultivation for a living.
In a testament to its ingenuity and quality, the Yemeni government last March had submitted a bid to nominate the country's rich coffee culture for UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity list, an ode to the world's oldest coffee origins and an effort to garner global recognition while simultaneously aiming for a global resurgence.
In spite of the persistence of such efforts, restoring Yemeni coffee to the upper echelons of the international market remains a difficult task, partly thanks to the need of vigorous marketing at a time where the production of a green stimulant drug known as Qat accounts for the lion's share of the country's agricultural resources.
On the factors behind the regression of Yemeni coffee, the head of a national coffee club Hashem Numaan cited various reasons, chief among them the dominance of Qat production coupled with the lack of state support, which primarily entails providing farmers with the proper agricultural infrastructure, he said.
He lamented a bygone era where Yemeni coffee production was the "pulse" of the national economy, accounting for some 80 percent of national exports, however, with a sense of optimism, renewed investment can bring back Yemeni coffee to its heyday, he said.
Despite a civil war that has raged on for more than decade, he clings to a glimmer of hope that Yemeni coffee can return to international prominence again, starting with putting in place the proper infrastructure for a coffee production boom, which is possible thanks to rising global demand, he told KUNA.
Going far beyond the notion of a warm beverage, Yemenis view their coffee as a cultural, civil and spiritual emblem, where the state's backing along with international support, can allow Yemen to once again become a powerhouse for coffee production. (end)
