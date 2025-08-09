Gold Price DROPS On Raksha Bandhan, August 9Th: Check 22K, 24K Gold Rates In Your City
Buying gold is getting tougher. But there's a slight dip this weekend. What are Saturday's gold rates? Find out today's prices in major cities, including Kolkata
Gold prices keep rising, making it tough to buy. But there's a small drop this weekend. What are Saturday's rates? Check out prices in major cities, including Kolkata.
Kolkata Gold Prices Today
18 Carat – 1 gram: ₹7728 (down ₹21). 10 grams: ₹77280 (down ₹210). 100 grams: ₹772800 (down ₹2100).
22 Carat – 1 gram: ₹9445 (down ₹25). 10 grams: ₹94450 (down ₹250). 100 grams: ₹944500 (down ₹2500).
24 Carat – 1 gram: ₹10304 (down ₹27). 10 grams: ₹103040 (down ₹270). 100 grams: ₹1030400 (down ₹2700).
Hyderabad Gold Prices Today
22 Carat – 10 grams: ₹94450 (down ₹250).
24 Carat – 10 grams: ₹103040 (down ₹270).
Delhi Gold Prices Today
22 Carat – 10 grams: ₹94600 (down ₹250).
24 Carat – 10 grams: ₹103190 (down ₹270).
Mumbai Gold Prices Today
22 Carat – 10 grams: ₹94450 (down ₹250).
24 Carat – 10 grams: ₹103040 (down ₹270).
Patna Gold Prices Today
22 Carat – 10 grams: ₹94500 (down ₹250).
24 Carat – 10 grams: ₹103090 (down ₹270).
Jaipur Gold Prices Today
22 Carat – 10 grams: ₹94600 (down ₹250).
24 Carat – 10 grams: ₹103190 (down ₹270).
Chennai Gold Prices Today
22 Carat – 10 grams: ₹94450 (down ₹250).
24 Carat – 10 grams: ₹103040 (down ₹270).
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- Multibank.Io Partners With Fireblocks And Mavryk To Launch $10B Real Estate Tokenization Platform
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- Freedom Holding Corp. Reports 17% Revenue Growth In Q1 FY2026 Driven By Strong Insurance And Banking Segments
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Powerbank's 3.79 MW Geddes Solar Project Goes Live, Powering New Bitcoin Treasury Strategy
CommentsNo comment