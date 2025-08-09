Gold Price DROPS On Raksha Bandhan, August 9Th: Check 22K, 24K Gold Rates In Your City

Buying gold is getting tougher. But there's a slight dip this weekend. What are Saturday's gold rates? Find out today's prices in major cities, including Kolkata

Kolkata Gold Prices Today

18 Carat – 1 gram: ₹7728 (down ₹21). 10 grams: ₹77280 (down ₹210). 100 grams: ₹772800 (down ₹2100).

22 Carat – 1 gram: ₹9445 (down ₹25). 10 grams: ₹94450 (down ₹250). 100 grams: ₹944500 (down ₹2500).

24 Carat – 1 gram: ₹10304 (down ₹27). 10 grams: ₹103040 (down ₹270). 100 grams: ₹1030400 (down ₹2700).

Hyderabad Gold Prices Today

22 Carat – 10 grams: ₹94450 (down ₹250).

24 Carat – 10 grams: ₹103040 (down ₹270).

Delhi Gold Prices Today

22 Carat – 10 grams: ₹94600 (down ₹250).

24 Carat – 10 grams: ₹103190 (down ₹270).

Mumbai Gold Prices Today

22 Carat – 10 grams: ₹94450 (down ₹250).

24 Carat – 10 grams: ₹103040 (down ₹270).

Patna Gold Prices Today

22 Carat – 10 grams: ₹94500 (down ₹250).

24 Carat – 10 grams: ₹103090 (down ₹270).

Jaipur Gold Prices Today

22 Carat – 10 grams: ₹94600 (down ₹250).

24 Carat – 10 grams: ₹103190 (down ₹270).

Chennai Gold Prices Today

22 Carat – 10 grams: ₹94450 (down ₹250).

24 Carat – 10 grams: ₹103040 (down ₹270).