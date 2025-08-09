Russia-Ukraine War Trump & Putin To Meet For Peace Deal Date & Venue Out

US President Donald Trump confirmed on Truth Social that his much-anticipated meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin will be held on August 15, 2025, in Alaska, USA. The talks aim to push forward a Russia-Ukraine Peace Deal, raising global hopes for a breakthrough.

