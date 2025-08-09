Ranbir-Riddhima To Arjun-Anshula: Here's How Bollywood Stars Are Celebrating Raksha Bandhan

Raksha Bandhan or Rakhi is a cherished Indian festival, observed mainly by siblings in India. This year too, people across the country have indulged in the festivities, and so have some popular Bollywood siblings. From Arjun Kapoor to Ranbir Kapoor, Aparshakti Khurana and more, many Bollywood celebrities are celebrating the unbreakable bond of siblings on Raksha Bandhan 2025. Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor, who shares an endearing bond with his sisters, Anshula, Janhvi, and Khushi, took to Instagram and penned a sweet note for them. He also shared a collage of pictures, featuring moments between the brother and his "six sisters.""With six sisters, it means six times the drama, the chaos, the fights, and the banter, but also immeasurable love. Happy Raksha Bandhan," Arjun wrote on Instagram.

Ranbir Kapoor also received a heartfelt wish from his sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, who took to her Instagram stories and shared Raksha Bandhan greetings. In one of them, Riddhima shared an unseen picture with her brother, showing the duo in traditional attire. "Happy Rakhi," she wrote Khurana shared an old picture with his siblings, including his actor-brother Ayushmann Khurrana and siblings Annie Khurana and Fairy Khurana. He added, "Happy Raksha Bandhan."

Shilpa Shetty shared a carousel of pictures with his sister, Shamita Shetty and celebrated the bond of sisterhood on Raksha Bandhan. The actress wrote in her caption, "Tunki Munki - Sister Act. #HappyRakshabandhan #blessed #gratitude #siblinglove."

'Saiyaara' star Ahaan Panday's sister, Alanna, shared a heartwarming video with her brother from her wedding and wrote, "Happy Raksha Bandhan, little brother, love you."

Likewise, Ananya Panday also sent her wishes for Ahaan via Instagram Shetty also wished his sisters on Raksha Bandhan, calling them his "strength." Along with a picture, the actor wrote, "With these two by my side, I've never had to look far for strength, love, or grounding. Grateful today... And every single day. Happy Raksha Bandhan."

Sanjay Dutt took to his Instagram handle and wished his sisters, Priya and Namrata, with an adorable message. "Priya and Anju, having you as my sisters is the biggest blessing life could give me. Thank you for filling my life with love and strength. Happy Raksha Bandhan," the actor shared.

Rhea Chakraborty also wished her little one, younger brother Showik, on Raksha Bandhan 2025.

Apart from them, many other Bollywood siblings known for their adorable bond are Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan, Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem, Soha Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan, and Navya Nanda and Agastya Nanda, among others. (ANI)