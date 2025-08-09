From Fake Emails To Phishing, 10 Quick Steps To Keep Your Money, Data Safe From Scammers

Whether you shop, bank, or simply browse online, following a few simple precautions can help keep your money and personal information safe.

Online scams and fraud have been rising sharply in recent years, with cybercriminals using increasingly sophisticated methods to trick unsuspecting victims. From phishing emails to fake shopping websites, the threat is everywhere - and no one is completely immune.

Whether you shop, bank, or simply browse online, following a few simple precautions can help keep your money and personal information safe.

Forget“123456” or your pet's name - hackers can guess those in seconds. Go for long, unique passwords with a mix of numbers, letters, and symbols. And no, using the same password everywhere is not a shortcut - it's a disaster waiting to happen.

Think of it as a second lock on your digital door. Even if someone gets your password, they'll still need that extra verification code to break in.

If an email or text looks fishy (or“phishy”), it probably is. Banks, delivery companies, and government agencies never ask for your passwords via email. When in doubt, call the official helpline.

Before you hit“buy now,” check the site's URL. It should start with https (the“s” is for secure). Stick to trusted online stores - that super-cheap deal on a sketchy website might just be a trap.

Those pop-ups asking you to update your software aren't just annoying - they're important. Updates often fix security holes that hackers love to exploit.

Sure, cafe Wi-Fi is convenient, but it's also risky. If you must log in to something sensitive, use a VPN to keep your data safe from prying eyes.

Make it a habit to check your accounts regularly. If you see a charge you don't recognise, report it immediately - the sooner you act, the better.

A reliable antivirus program is like having a guard dog for your devices. Keep it updated so it can sniff out the latest threats.

That unbelievable discount, lottery win, or“work from home” offer might just be bait. Trust your gut - scammers love dangling irresistible offers.

Share what you learn about online scams with friends and family, especially those who might be less tech-savvy. The more people know, the harder it is for scammers to win.