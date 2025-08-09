Seychelles: Courtesy Call By Ambassador Li Nan On Principal Secretary Madeleine
On Friday, 8 August 2025, Ms. Lin Nan, Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to the Republic of Seychelles, paid a courtesy call on Ambassador Ian Madeleine, Principal Secretary of the Foreign Affairs Department, at Maison Quéau de Quinssy.
During the meeting, the two diplomats engaged in fruitful discussions on the long-standing and ongoing cooperation between Seychelles and China. They reviewed current partnerships, particularly in the areas of capacity building, education, culture, health, military cooperation, and people-to-people exchanges. Both parties expressed their shared commitment to further strengthen these collaborative efforts.
In addition, they explored opportunities to expand bilateral cooperation into new and emerging areas, including eco-tourism, trade, and climate change initiatives. The discussions reaffirmed the mutual interest of both countries in promoting sustainable development and deepening diplomatic ties, grounded in mutual respect, friendship and collaboration.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Tourism, Republic of Seychelles.
