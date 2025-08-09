403
U.S. Records Streak of No Illegal Border Entries
(MENAFN) The United States has experienced zero unauthorized entries at its borders for three straight months, according to the country’s Secretary of Homeland Security, who spoke on Friday.
"We have had for three months in a row, zero illegal aliens entering the United States, which is the first time in this nation's history that we've seen that kind of security at our nation's border," Kristi Noem stated during a media briefing in Chicago, Illinois.
She contrasted this achievement with the approach taken by former President Joe Biden, whom Republicans have criticized for maintaining an “open border.”
Noem said the government has been actively removing "dangerous criminal illegal aliens" from U.S. soil.
"Murderers, rapists, drug traffickers, human traffickers, going out, arresting them and removing them from our communities so that our families can be safe again at night," she added.
However, detractors argue that the administration’s efforts to fulfill daily arrest targets have led to the detention of longtime U.S. residents without criminal histories — including dedicated workers and individuals who have established families and lives in the country.
Noem emphasized that fortifying the borders and apprehending "dangerous criminals" remain the administration’s foremost objectives.
She claimed that several hundred thousand of these undocumented “criminals” have been detained.
Since President Donald Trump assumed office, his administration has ramped up enforcement of immigration laws, expanding detentions and deportations as a central part of its policy strategy.
Since President Donald Trump assumed office, his administration has ramped up enforcement of immigration laws, expanding detentions and deportations as a central part of its policy strategy.
