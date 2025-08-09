Yevan David Set To Become First Sri Lankan Driver To Compete In FIA F3

Yevan David is set to become the first Sri Lankan driver to compete in FIA F3.

David has become the first driver to be confirmed for the 2026 FIA Formula 3 season, with AIX Racing announcing his signing for next season.

David is currently competing in the Euroformula Open Championship where he has taken four race victories so far this season and a further five podium results. He also achieved a top 10 finish in GB3 at the beginning of August.

Prior to that, David competed in the Eurocup-3, Spanish F4 and UAE F4 Championships in 2024 in what was his first full season of single-seater racing after graduating from karts.

He is now set to become the first driver from Sri Lanka to compete in FIA F3. Speaking about his signing with AIX, the 18-year-old said he was proud to become the first driver from his country to compete in the Championship and was grateful for the opportunity.

“Very thankful to have this opportunity to be racing as the first Sri Lankan driver in Formula 3, and with AIX racing. They've proved themselves and I'm excited to achieve great milestones with them for the season ahead.” (Fiaformula3)

