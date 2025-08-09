Sri Lanka Concerned Over Israel's Move To Seize Control Of Gaza
The Foreign Ministry said that Sri Lanka calls for an immediate ceasefire and urges all parties to resolve differences through diplomatic dialogue in order to establish sustainable peace.
Meanwhile, according to the BBC, Israel has strongly rejected criticism from world leaders after its security cabinet approved a plan to take control of Gaza City.
Defence Minister Israel Katz said countries that condemned Israel and threatened sanctions would“not weaken our resolve”.
“Our enemies will find us as one strong, united fist that will strike them with great force,” he added.
Israel's decision to expand its war in Gaza sparked condemnation from the UN and several countries including the UK, France and Canada, and prompted Germany to halt military exports to Israel. (Colombo Gazette / BBC)
The post Sri Lanka concerned over Israel's move to seize control of Gaza appeared first on Colombo Gazette .
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- Multibank.Io Partners With Fireblocks And Mavryk To Launch $10B Real Estate Tokenization Platform
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- Freedom Holding Corp. Reports 17% Revenue Growth In Q1 FY2026 Driven By Strong Insurance And Banking Segments
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Powerbank's 3.79 MW Geddes Solar Project Goes Live, Powering New Bitcoin Treasury Strategy
CommentsNo comment