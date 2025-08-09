Sri Lanka Concerned Over Israel's Move To Seize Control Of Gaza

The Foreign Ministry said that Sri Lanka calls for an immediate ceasefire and urges all parties to resolve differences through diplomatic dialogue in order to establish sustainable peace.

Meanwhile, according to the BBC, Israel has strongly rejected criticism from world leaders after its security cabinet approved a plan to take control of Gaza City.

Defence Minister Israel Katz said countries that condemned Israel and threatened sanctions would“not weaken our resolve”.

“Our enemies will find us as one strong, united fist that will strike them with great force,” he added.

Israel's decision to expand its war in Gaza sparked condemnation from the UN and several countries including the UK, France and Canada, and prompted Germany to halt military exports to Israel. (Colombo Gazette / BBC)

