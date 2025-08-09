Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Sri Lanka Concerned Over Israel's Move To Seize Control Of Gaza


2025-08-09 04:07:40
(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) Sri Lanka expresses deep concern over the decision by Israel to seize control of Gaza, which will lead to further escalation of violence and suffering of the people of Gaza.

The Foreign Ministry said that Sri Lanka calls for an immediate ceasefire and urges all parties to resolve differences through diplomatic dialogue in order to establish sustainable peace.

Meanwhile, according to the BBC, Israel has strongly rejected criticism from world leaders after its security cabinet approved a plan to take control of Gaza City.

Defence Minister Israel Katz said countries that condemned Israel and threatened sanctions would“not weaken our resolve”.

“Our enemies will find us as one strong, united fist that will strike them with great force,” he added.

Israel's decision to expand its war in Gaza sparked condemnation from the UN and several countries including the UK, France and Canada, and prompted Germany to halt military exports to Israel. (Colombo Gazette / BBC)

The post Sri Lanka concerned over Israel's move to seize control of Gaza appeared first on Colombo Gazette .

MENAFN09082025000190011042ID1109906017

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search