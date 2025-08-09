Saddle Café To Launch First DXB Outlet In Terminal 3

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Emirates Leisure Retail, the hospitality arm of the Emirates Group, has confirmed a strategic partnership with Saddle Group to bring the first Saddle Café to Dubai International Airport. Set to open in the Arrivals area of Terminal 3 before year-end, this expansion marks a significant milestone for both companies.

Saddle Café, a well-established homegrown brand, has garnered attention for its blend of contemporary coffee culture with a rich food offering. This latest addition at one of the busiest international airports signals its ambitious expansion plans beyond its original locations. The new venue is expected to enhance the airport's diverse F&B options, catering to travellers seeking high-quality, quick-service meals and beverages.

Dubai International, which handles millions of passengers annually, has long been a hub for high-end dining establishments. The decision to introduce Saddle Café into Terminal 3 reflects the increasing demand for premium food options, with a focus on quality, speed, and convenience. The collaboration with ELR is part of a broader strategy to provide visitors with a range of gourmet experiences while at the airport.

The café's opening comes at a time when the UAE's hospitality sector is recovering strongly from the pandemic's economic impact. With international tourism steadily rising, Dubai's airports are looking to refresh and expand their offerings to cater to the evolving preferences of global travellers. Saddle Café's reputation for serving high-end coffee, pastries, and healthy meals fits into this vision perfectly, providing a well-rounded service for passengers in transit.

Although ELR is best known for operating large-scale establishments across the region, this venture represents a new chapter in its portfolio. The partnership with Saddle Group, a Dubai-based company known for its innovative café concepts, reflects the growing trend of blending local talent with large-scale retail opportunities in the UAE.

The franchise agreement also aligns with the region's ongoing efforts to position Dubai as a global culinary hotspot. As the city strengthens its position as a central hub for international business and tourism, catering services at DXB are being increasingly scrutinised. New initiatives are increasingly expected to not only meet the needs of travellers but also enhance the airport's overall appeal as a destination in itself.

By securing a location in the high-traffic Arrivals area, Saddle Café will be strategically placed to serve both tourists arriving in Dubai and local commuters. Its modern design and menu are designed to appeal to the diverse international clientele passing through the airport every day. The café is expected to offer a carefully curated selection of locally inspired beverages, international coffee blends, and gourmet food options, with an emphasis on sustainability.

As travel habits evolve, the integration of local brands into international spaces has become more prevalent. The collaboration between Emirates Leisure Retail and Saddle Group demonstrates a conscious effort to showcase the rich, dynamic hospitality scene of Dubai to the world. It also highlights the growing trend of airports as not only transport hubs but also destinations for food lovers, business travellers, and those looking to enjoy a premium experience while on the move.

