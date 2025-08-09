UAE Set To Complete Eurasian Trade Deals By Year-End

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

The UAE is on track to finalise key trade and investment agreements with the Eurasian Economic Union by the end of this year, according to Sultan Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade. These deals are expected to significantly bolster economic relations and facilitate the UAE's efforts to diversify its economy beyond oil.

Al Zeyoudi's announcement reflects the UAE's growing ambition to expand its trade network, particularly with nations in the Eurasian region. The EAEU, which includes Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan, represents a significant economic bloc that the UAE sees as a vital partner in its long-term economic strategy.

The agreements focus on enhancing investment flows and providing broader access to regional markets. Both parties are keen to foster deeper collaboration in sectors such as energy, technology, agriculture, and logistics. With its strategic location as a global trade hub, the UAE is positioning itself as a bridge for Eurasian nations to access markets across the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia.

The economic benefits for the UAE are substantial, aligning with the country's efforts to diversify its economy away from oil dependency. The UAE government has long pursued a strategy of enhancing non-oil sectors, such as tourism, renewable energy, and advanced technology. According to Al Zeyoudi, these agreements are an integral part of that vision, as they promise to unlock new avenues for investment and business partnerships.

For the member countries of the EAEU, the deals offer access to the UAE's advanced infrastructure, highly developed financial systems, and a favourable business environment. The UAE's well-established role in global logistics and trade is a valuable asset for EAEU nations, many of which have been seeking new markets and economic partners in recent years.

Trade relations between the UAE and EAEU countries have been growing steadily over the past few years. The UAE is already one of the largest trading partners for Russia and Kazakhstan in the Middle East. However, the planned agreements will formalise and expand this economic cooperation, creating a more structured and comprehensive framework for bilateral trade.

Experts suggest that the agreements will have a significant impact on both sides. The UAE stands to benefit from an influx of investment, particularly in sectors like technology and agriculture, where EAEU nations have strengths. Meanwhile, the EAEU countries are likely to gain access to the UAE's advanced financial markets and industries, accelerating their own economic development.

Al Zeyoudi highlighted that these agreements are not just about trade but also about long-term strategic cooperation. The UAE, with its robust diplomatic and economic capabilities, is offering more than just commercial partnerships; it is providing a platform for wider regional collaboration. This aligns with the UAE's broader foreign policy goals of strengthening relations with emerging economies and expanding its global influence.

The discussions on these trade deals have intensified in the wake of growing geopolitical shifts, particularly in the context of the global economic reordering. The UAE's proactive stance in seeking new trade alliances is also a response to the changing dynamics in global trade and investment. By deepening ties with the EAEU, the UAE aims to position itself at the forefront of economic integration across multiple regions.

The agreements are also likely to play a crucial role in enhancing the UAE's role in the global economy. As countries in the Middle East and Central Asia seek to strengthen their economic positions amid a rapidly changing global landscape, the UAE's ability to provide a gateway for trade and investment becomes increasingly important.

Al Zeyoudi has been vocal about the need for greater economic diversification and international collaboration. This year, the UAE government has continued to focus on expanding its trade relations beyond traditional partners, with Asia, Africa, and Europe emerging as key regions of focus. The finalisation of the Eurasian agreements will mark another milestone in the UAE's evolving foreign trade strategy.

